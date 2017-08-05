Batgirl surprises Marion Police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Batgirl surprises Marion Police

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Batgirl saves the day!

11-year-old Autumn Sizemore dressed up as Batgirl surprised Marion Police Department with sweet treats on Friday, August 4.

She brought cookies and donuts.

