Batgirl surprises Marion Police

The entirety of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will fall under the path for the majority of the August 21st solar eclipse.
The entirety of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will fall under the path for the majority of the August 21st solar eclipse.
More than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois are participating in our Stuff the Bus event.
More than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois are participating in our Stuff the Bus event.
Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.
Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.
When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.