Some helpful motivation for sending your kids off to school

Sending your little ones off to school can be very stressful.

"I really do feel that she is ready for it," Becky Hann said about her daughter Gracie. "I think she's more ready for it than we are, probably. It's not going to be the same again."

That feeling can cause some anxiety for parents.

"To say 'I'm trying this person to take care of my child' is really hard to do," Jana Scott, Kindergarten teacher at Jackson East Elementary School said. "Find something else to occupy your time. Some kind of outlet for your thoughts and your energy."

Scott also recommends visiting the school with your child so you can be comfortable with their environment. Ask questions, know what's going on, and above all else keep in communication.

"Communication is the key to everything," Scott said. "It just keeps the lines open so that there is no misunderstanding there. So, we have to stay in constant communication so that we are all on the same page."

"Letting them say 'I'm scared' and just like 'It's okay you can be scared' but just remembering how you react is going to really feed how they develop and how they're going to react to things, especially when they get to kindergarten that first day," Jenny Moyers School Counselor for K-5 at East Elementary School said.

Whitney Lavalle is sending her third child to kindergarten. She said getting involved and talking with your child is also important for a successful school year.

"I just try to be upbeat and encourage him to go, but it is stressful, kind of pulls at your heart strings a little bit," Lavalle said.

Believe it or not, Katie Foshee with Southeast Missouri State University says communication is equally important when sending your child off to college.

"Whether it's finances, or academic expectations, or just how often you're going to call or text, communicating is absolutely paramount," Katie Foshee, Assistant Director of Admissions for New Student Programs said.

Foshee said helping your student know about available resources is also important.

"You raised them, you prepared them for this moment," Foshee said. "They really are ready. And it's just making sure they know to ask for help, regardless of who they're asking or where they're asking for."

