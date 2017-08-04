Marion refuge open for solar eclipse viewing

The entirety of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will fall under the path for the majority of the August 21st solar eclipse.

A large number of eclipse viewers are expected during the already busy camping season.

The refuge is not planning any organized public events, but viewers may view the eclipse on their own.

The Wolf Creek Causeway crossing Crab Orchard Lake and the Little Grassy Lake overlook on Grassy Road will be closed to motorized vehicles starting Sunday, August 20 afternoon.

These areas will reopen after the eclipse Monday evening.

Visitors should remember to bring their own eclipse viewing glasses.

You can find a list of viewing areas, refuge maps and safety tips on the refuge website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/crab_orchard/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.