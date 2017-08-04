Marion refuge open for solar eclipse viewing

The entirety of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will fall under the path for the majority of the August 21st solar eclipse.
More than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois are participating in our Stuff the Bus event.
Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.
Fourteen people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, August 4.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
