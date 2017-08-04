Marion Police looking for more info on male suspects

Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.

These two men were seen on surveillance video at the time of the incidents.

If you have any information regarding these men, please contact Marion Police Dept. at (618) 993-2124.

