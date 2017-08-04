Marion Police looking for more info on male suspects

More than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois are participating in our Stuff the Bus event.
Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.
Fourteen people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, August 4.
An Amber Alert issued on Friday, August 4 out Kansas City, Kansas for a two-year-old boy has been canceled.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
What is Dunkin’ Donuts without the donuts? Just Dunkin’ apparently.
A high speed chase into Madison County ended with a wreck involving a Richland Police cruiser.
The post begins with Sheriff Scott Berry warning residents of "celestial forces no one understands" blocking the glorious rays of the sun. This cataclysmic event is set to take place when your kids are hopping off their school buses.
