Eclipse lodging options still available, but going fast

The total solar eclipse is less than three weeks away. Most places have been booked for weeks now, there are still some unique options out there near Carbondale, Illinois.

With the limited eclipse lodging options, you may have to get a little creative. Well, Mike Crews, owner of Adventure Time RV, explained what opportunities he may have.

"Basically, we have a bunch of RVs that we are going to be renting out on the lot here and some RVs that we will be renting out at other spots, including Walker's Bluff and on some personal property," he said.

According to the Carbondale Tourism, the traditional lodging options like hotels and bed and breakfast are all sold out.

Crews understand the options were limited, so they maximized on the opportunity.

"I'm not sure where everybody is going to end up staying or how all that is going to work out but we are going to help out with a small amount of units that we are allowed to rent out."

So RVs and campsites are still options for travelers. The RV is spacious for family of eight, however, Crews said it's a four-night rental for a family of four, with one contingency. You have to stay parked on the RV lot.

However, the owner said you'll have all you need.

"It will be power water sewer and most importantly A/C," Crews explained.

One place in Carbondale that still has options for travelers is Cabin on the Hill, which has campsites for campers. The owner, Jill Fager, said she is all out of cabins, so they even considered all options.

"All of our cabins are rented, so we decided to go ahead and open up our property for camping," she said.

Fager explained, "We are close to town….we are only 3.5 mi from Carbondale…you can actually get pizza ordered here...but we are in the country. We are on 80 acres it's in a valley, it's very beautiful."

Fager's options are a four-day package as well. She has only six campsites out of 10 available, with four campers per site, for $150.

As a camper, you will be welcomed by other guests.

"We have horses goats, pigs, peacocks, guineas, turkeys, chickens, cats, and dogs and that's about it. So you'll get a double whammy you get to see the eclipse plus watch the peacocks, guineas the turkeys and everything else."

Fager said those animals are in their pen.

Both of these options are going fast, Adventure Time RV only has five out of 10 RVs available.

