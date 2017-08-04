Eclipse lodging options still available, but going fast

Marion Police Department is currently investigating thefts and criminal damages that occurred at local hotels during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 3.
Fourteen people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, August 4.
An Amber Alert issued on Friday, August 4 out Kansas City, Kansas for a two-year-old boy has been canceled.
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.
The total solar eclipse is less than three weeks away. Most places have been booked for weeks now, there are still some unique options out there near Carbondale, Illinois.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.
