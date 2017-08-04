AMBER ALERT issued for 2-year-old Kansas City, KS boy

Jasmine Brunt (left) and Joshua Brunt (right) are accused of taking Jace Brunt at gunpoint. (Source: missingkids.org)

An Amber Alert has been issued out Kansas City, Kansas for a two-year-old boy.

At around 12:53 p.m., Jace Brunt was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father.

Jace is described as having short, fuzzy hair with a ponytail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

The father allegedly used a gun to force compliance and his girlfriend allegedly used mace/OC spray during the event.

The father, 25-year-old Joshua Brunt, was described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall with a muscular build, wearing red shorts and a tank top. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.

His girlfriend, 24-year-old Jasmine Brunt, was described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and wearing long braids in a ponytail, with a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti-strap tank top and green basketball shorts.

According to the Amber Alert, the violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger.

The suspect left the 1700 block of S. 35th Street in Kansas City, Kan., heading south in a white Dodge Charger. The car is newer in style with damage on the rear end and driver's side.

If you have any information on the missing child, you are asked to call 911 or the Kansas City, Kan. Police Dispatch at 913-596-3000.

