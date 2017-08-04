AMBER ALERT canceled; 2-year-old boy safe, suspects in custody

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy taken in Wyandotte County. That boy has now been found safe. Two people are in custody

A 2-year-old boy taken in Wyandotte County has been reunited with his mother. Two people are in custody.

The moment when the boy was safely handed over to police. (KCTV)

The moment when the boy was safely handed over to police. (KCTV)

2-year-old from AMBER Alert safely reunited with his mother

2-year-old from AMBER Alert safely reunited with his mother

Jasmine Brunt (left) and Joshua Brunt (right) are in custody and accused of taking Joshua Bryant's son by force. (Source: missingkids.org)

An Amber Alert issued on Friday, August 4 out Kansas City, Kansas for a two-year-old boy has been canceled.

According to authorities, the boy was found safe and the two suspects are in custody.

Jasmine "Brunt" Redmond called our sister station KCTV5 News in Kansas City and told them the boy was safe with his father. She claimed that reports that she and Joshua Brunt used a gun and mace are wrong.

At around 12:53 p.m., authorities say the child was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father.

The father, 25-year-old Joshua Brunt, allegedly used a gun to force compliance and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jasmine "Brunt" Redmond, allegedly used mace/OC spray during the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.