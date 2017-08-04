AMBER ALERT canceled; 2-year-old boy safe, suspects in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

AMBER ALERT canceled; 2-year-old boy safe, suspects in custody

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jasmine Brunt (left) and Joshua Brunt (right) are in custody and accused of taking Joshua Bryant's son by force. (Source: missingkids.org) Jasmine Brunt (left) and Joshua Brunt (right) are in custody and accused of taking Joshua Bryant's son by force. (Source: missingkids.org)
(KFVS) -

An Amber Alert issued on Friday, August 4 out Kansas City, Kansas for a two-year-old boy has been canceled.

According to authorities, the boy was found safe and the two suspects are in custody.

Jasmine "Brunt" Redmond called our sister station KCTV5 News in Kansas City and told them the boy was safe with his father. She claimed that reports that she and Joshua Brunt used a gun and mace are wrong.

At around 12:53 p.m., authorities say the child was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father.

The father, 25-year-old Joshua Brunt, allegedly used a gun to force compliance and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jasmine "Brunt" Redmond, allegedly used mace/OC spray during the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly