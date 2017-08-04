MO Public Service Commission sets deadline in Ameren case

Electric utility company, Ameren Missouri, has filed a request for variances from certain deadlines related to its Integrated Resource Plan filings.

An IRP is a long range plan where investor-owned electric utilities consider all options in order to provide safe and reliable service to customers.

Ameren Missouri provides service to approximately 1.26 million customers in Missouri.

Applications to participate in this case must be filed no later than August 10.

Send applications to the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102 or by visiting https://psc.mo.gov/.

