Cardinals hit the road for weekend series with Cincinnati

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get things going in Cincinnati.
The Cardinals enter the weekend series four games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
It's a great opportunity for the Cardinals to gain some ground against the last place Reds.
St. Louis is close to finally getting over the five hundred mark sporting a 53-55 record.
The last place Reds enter the weekend series 20 games under five hundred at 44-64.
