Lick Creek Schools excited for Stuff the Bus

More than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois are participating in our Stuff the Bus event.

Inside the store is a list of supplies that each school needs.

Those lists have things like paper, pencils, pens and crayons.

Tina Carter with Lick Creek schools said while those donations are appreciated they also need less common school supplies.

"Then you've got the things that are less common, people don't necessarily think about, dry erase markers, index cards, Clorox wipes. Things that you just use up, glue sticks we go through a lot of glue sticks," Carter said.

Carter said she's already heard from some parents who say they can't afford school supplies this year.

You can donate on Friday and all day Saturday at more than a dozen Walmarts in Missouri and Illinois.

