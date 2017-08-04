Back to School Lunch Hack: frozen sandwiches

Most kids love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And parents love to save time and money.

So, this lunch hack should please everyone!

All you have to do is make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them.

Put them in their lunch box and by the time they sit down to eat, they're thawed and ready to enjoy.

Not only are they cheaper than the ones you can buy at the store, but they're also an easy lunch to grab on mornings that you're running behind.

