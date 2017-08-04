City of Jackson scam phone calls

According to the Jackson City Hall, reports have come in from citizens about calls that appear to show up as one of the City of Jackson departments.

The calls are reported to be asking for confidential information or demanding immediate payments over the phone.

Due to technology, the city says "scammers" are able to use the city's number and make it seem like a valid call.

If you receive one of these calls, do yourself a favor and hang up the phone and call the Jackson City Department at 573-243-3568.

