Sikeston DPS: Man arrested after drug bust

On Thursday, August 3, Sikeston Department of Public Safety narcotic detectives conducted a search warrant in the 100 Block of Kate Drive in Sikeston, Missouri.

Officials found approximately 21 pounds of marijuana, 9.5 ounces of cocaine, and over a pound of methamphetamine.

They also found several digital scales and three firearms.

Marcus Turk, 32, of Sikeston was arrested and has been charged with 3 counts of first-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia through Scott County Circuit Court.

Turk's bond is set at $200,000 cash only.

Sikeston DPS was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force following this arrest.

