Jonesboro, IL man sentenced to prison for domestic battery

James L. Smith of Jonesboro, Illinois was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday, August 4.

Smith admitted to a petition for revocation of conditional discharge for the original offense of domestic battery, which is a class 4 felony.

According to the release, Smith pleaded guilty to the original charge back in April 2016.

However, in January 2017, a warrant out for Smith's arrest was issued for failing to appear in court and Smith was arrested in May 2017.

A Petition of Revocation of Conditional Discharge was filed in May 2017 after Smith committed a new offense in April 2017 in Jackson County, Illinois.

Smith will also serve four years of mandatory supervised release.

