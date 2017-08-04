All lanes open after 8-vehicle crash on I-24 in Johnson County, IL

All lanes of Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois are open after a fiery crash on Friday, August 4.

According to Illinois State Police Trooper Greg Miller, the crash was at mile post 2.

Trooper Christopher Watson said it was near the I-57 split.

I-24 westbound was shut down at mile post 16.

There are reports of injuries.

