8 vehicles involved in crash on I-24 in Johnson County, IL, road blocked

Illinois State Police are asking that drivers avoid I-24 in Johnson County as emergency crews respond to a fiery crash.
18 incoming MSU freshman from across the Heartland are receiving a full ride scholarship.
August is National Peach Month, but Michelle Sirles and her family love peaches all year long - especially when they're baked in the family recipe peach crisp.
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.
Two South Carolina State Senators are calling for a special session of the General Assembly to reconvene after the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.
The post begins with Sheriff Scott Berry warning residents of "celestial forces no one understands" blocking the glorious rays of the sun. This cataclysmic event is set to take place when your kids are hopping off their school buses.
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.
