8 vehicles involved in crash on I-24 in Johnson County, IL, road blocked

Illinois State Police are asking that drivers avoid I-24 in Johnson County as emergency crews respond to a fiery crash.

According to Trooper Greg Miller, the crash is at mile post 2.

Trooper Christopher Watson said that's near the I-57 split.

I-24 westbound is shut down at mile post 16. Drivers are being diverted at exit 16 onto Route 146 west to Route 37 North.

There are reports of injuries.

Eastbound lanes are all open.

