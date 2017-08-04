14 injured in 8-vehicle fiery crash on I-24 in Johnson County, IL

Fourteen people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, August 4.

All lanes of Interstate 24 in Johnson County, Illinois are open after a fiery crash on Friday, August 4.

The crash took place at around 12:08 p.m. on I-24 westbound at mile post 1.5. All lanes were open by 6 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police report, there were eight vehicles, including a semi, that involved.

All vehicles were going west bound on I-24 and were stopped due to construction.

Troopers say the driver of the Peterbilt semi, Nathan Fast of Byron, Minn., thought he fell asleep.

Fast's semi hit the rear end of the Toyota Corolla carrying driver Brant Francis and wife, Barbara Francis of Paris, Mo., without slowing.

According to ISP, a chain reaction crash followed where the other six vehicles were involved.

As a result, the Peterbilt, GMC and a 4Runner caught fire.

The fire spread to the tree line along the interstate, but was contained by the Lake of Egypt Fire Department.

Troopers say out of the drivers involved in the crash, Nathan Fast; 55-year-old Timothy C. Williams; and 50-year-old James W. Gwinn were not injured.

Out of the passengers, an 11-year-old boy and 42-year-old Christy A. Williams were not injured.

All other drivers and passengers involved in the crash had minor injuries except for the driver of the GMC, Peter Karmar of Sweetwater, Tenn. Karmar was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a regional hospital with major injuries.

Passenger Barbara Francis, 52, was flown from the scene of the crash to a regional hospital. Troopers say she was removed from the vehicle after a team of Good Samaritans pushed it away from the burning vehicles.

Those Good Samaritans also pulled other passengers from the burning vehicles, saving their lives.

All vehicles had to be towed for the scene due to the damage except for a Toyota Tundra.

I-24 east bound was closed for approximately one hour to land the medical helicopter.

I-24 West Bound was, however, closed for approximately 5 hours for crash investigation and scene clean up.

Fast was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving while fatigued.

