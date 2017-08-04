Kentucky governor wins property tax appeal on his new home

Illinois State Police are asking that drivers avoid I-24 in Johnson County as emergency crews respond to a fiery crash.
18 incoming MSU freshman from across the Heartland are receiving a full ride scholarship.
August is National Peach Month, but Michelle Sirles and her family love peaches all year long - especially when they're baked in the family recipe peach crisp.
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
