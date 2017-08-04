Back to School Lunch Hack: money saving ice pack

It's no secret that kids sometimes lose things. This lunch hack is convenient and saves you some cash!

Try using a juice box as your child's ice pack.

Just put the juice box in the freezer overnight.

Toss them in the freezer the night before and when it's time to pack lunch, put the juice box in with everything else.

The lunch bag will be a little lighter and lunch will still be cool!

It also keeps you from having to buy new ice packs if they get lost.

