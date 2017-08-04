18 incoming Murray State freshmen receive full ride

18 incoming freshmen at Murray State University have been chosen for Presidential Fellowship scholarships.

These students will be attending Murray State's honors college with all necessary expenses covered including tuition, housing, and meal plans.

These students were chosen for both academic and leadership achievements. Seven of those students are from the Heartland:

Madison Bowlin – Metropolis, Illinois (Massac County HS)

Camryn Clift – Princeton, Kentucky (Caldwell County Senior HS)

Phoebe Pohlman – Perryville, Missouri (Perryville HS)

Katherine Renick – Murray, Kentucky (Murray HS)

Cristen Shaw – Benton, Illinois (Benton Consolidated HS)

Roger Skinner – Cadiz, Kentucky (Trigg County HS)

Claire Umstead – Murray, Kentucky (Calloway County HS)

The honors college currently accounts for more than 400 of the University's 10,000 students and is growing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.