Back to School Lunch Hack: prevent brown apples

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
There's nothing worse than opening your lunch to find a brown apple. Yuck!

But, there's an easy hack to keep it fresh until lunch.

If you have an apple slicer, grab it. You can use a regular knife, but the apple slicer makes this hack even easier!

Once you slice your apple, put it all back together and wrap it tightly in saran wrap and put it in the lunch box.

It won't turn brown because very little air will be able to get to it.

Voila! A fresh apple to enjoy with lunch!

