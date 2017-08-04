Back to School Lunch Hack: prevent brown apples

A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
There's nothing worse than opening your lunch to find a brown apple. Yuck! But, there's an easy hack to keep it fresh until lunch.
There's nothing worse than opening your lunch to find a brown apple. Yuck! But, there's an easy hack to keep it fresh until lunch.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.