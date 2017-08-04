Shawnee Community College Cairo extension offers truck driving program

Shawnee Community College will expand its truck driving program to its Cairo Extension Center in the fall.

The course will be a 16-week truck driving program that includes a six-week program and a ten- week externship.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from August 28 to October 6.

Shawnee will also offer truck driving at the main campus in Ullin and the extension in Metropolis this Fall.

The schedule for the Ullin course is August 14 to September 22, September 25 to November 3, and November 6 to December 15.

The schedule for the Metropolis course is August 21 to September 29, October 2 to November 10, and November 13 to December 22.

For more information or to register for the truck driving program offered at Shawnee Community College, contact the Cairo Extension Center at 618-734-3660, the Main Campus at 618-634-3397, or the Metropolis Extension Center at 618-524-3003.

