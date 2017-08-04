Illinois saw both flooding, drought conditions during July

Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Community members in Cape Girardeau are reacting to a travel advisory issued by the NAACP about traveling to the Show-Me-State.
DARE Officer Knox of Sikeston DPS recently attended the annual DARE conference in Springfield, Missouri.
Crews responded to a house fire in Jackson, Missouri on Thursday evening, August 3.
