Sikeston DPS DARE car wins first place at annual DARE conference - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston DPS DARE car wins first place at annual DARE conference

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
Connect
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

DARE Officer Knox of Sikeston DPS recently attended the annual DARE conference in Springfield, Missouri. 

Sikeston's DARE car won first place in the Daily Driver division at the conference. 

Officer Knox has been the DARE Officer in Sikeston since 2004. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly