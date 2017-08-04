Official: Inspection board barred from much of Bevin's house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local officials say they were prevented from accessing much of Gov. Matt Bevin's home as part of the Kentucky Republican's appeal over the value of a property he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

The Courier-Journal reports that Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Tony Lindauer said two staff members told him Tuesday's inspection did not include the house's second floor, third floor and barn. Lindauer spoke to The Courier-Journal after Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer told the newspaper that the board of assessment appeals, which sets the tax value, was "given complete access to whatever it requested to see, inside and out."

Bevin purchased the home for $1.6 million in March. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator says the home is worth $2.9 million, which Bevin is appealing.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.