Official: Inspection board barred from much of Bevin's house

DARE Officer Knox of Sikeston DPS recently attended the annual DARE conference in Springfield, Missouri.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Crews responded to a house fire in Jackson, Missouri on Thursday evening, August 3.
Local officials say they were prevented from accessing much of Gov. Matt Bevin's home as part of the Kentucky Republican's appeal over the value of a property he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 for a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.
