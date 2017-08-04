2 Illinois House Republicans won't seek 2018 re-election

The Kentucky Department of Tourism says a national study found the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the state jumped to $12.8 billion last year, up from $8.4 billion in 2012.
Experts say heavy rain and flooding affected northern Illinois in July while the central and southern parts of the state saw dry weather that caused crop damage.
Two Republican legislators won't seek re-election next year.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Two adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.
