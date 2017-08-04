2 Illinois House Republicans won't seek 2018 re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two Republican legislators won't seek re-election next year.

State Rep. Bob Pritchard of Hinckley plans to retire. He's been a House member since 2003. Rep. Bill Mitchell of Forsyth says he won't seek re-election. He's held office since 1999.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports Mitchell says he announced his plans early to give potential successors time to circulate petitions. His term ends in January 2019.

He was among the handful of Republicans who voted to end the two-year state budget impasse last month over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's objections. The spending plan includes an income tax increase.

Pritchard initially voted for the budget, but was absent for the override vote after Rauner's veto. He plans to finish his term, which ends January 2019.

The lawmakers say the budget votes didn't factor into their decisions.

