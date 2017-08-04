Four things you need to know on 8/4

The Kentucky Department of Tourism says a national study found the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the state jumped to $12.8 billion last year, up from $8.4 billion in 2012.
Experts say heavy rain and flooding affected northern Illinois in July while the central and southern parts of the state saw dry weather that caused crop damage.
Two Republican legislators won't seek re-election next year.
Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating after a deadly crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Two adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
