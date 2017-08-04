Four things you need to know on 8/4

It's Friday, August 4, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: There is a chance for a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Friday morning as an unusually strong, late summer cold front sweeps through. Behind the front, cooler and much less humid air will arrive from the northwest today and into the weekend. The day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The weekend is shaping up to be especially cool for this time of year.

Making headlines:

Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Williamson Co., IL: A woman is dead after an overnight crash Thursday in Williamson County, Illinois. The driver of the vehicle involved hit a woman who was in the road. He thought he had hit a deer so continued on his way to work where he planned to call authorities to make an accident report. When deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a woman was located in high grass off of the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Mueller using grand jury in DC in Russia probe: Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says. The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators are likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks and months.

4 'adult entertainers' wanted as persons of interest in Mississippi Co. homicide investigation: Investigators in Mississippi County, Missouri want to identify and locate four women considered to be persons of interest in a homicide investigation. The homicide victim has been identified as Ralph Edward Cross, 55, of Wilson City. According to authorities, the four women were the last people to be seen at the victim's home. Authorities believe they are adult entertainers from the Nashville and Memphis, Tenn. area and working in southeast Missouri.

Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets: President Donald Trump's tweets declaring transgender people unwelcome in the armed forces have plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire, sparking a flurry of meetings to devise a new policy that could lead to hundreds of service members being discharged. Months after officially allowing transgender troops to serve openly in the military, the department may be forced to throw out those who willingly came forward after being promised they'd be protected.

