Victim identified in deadly crash involving pedestrian in Williamson Co., IL

Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Thursday night, August 3.

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke identified the victim as 34-year-old Asia Flemmings.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday from a driver who said she believed she saw someone get hit by a car on Pittsburg Road. The caller said she wasn't sure so she kept driving.

When authorities and emergency crews arrived on the scene, the father of the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved told deputies that his son had called him after he thought he hit a deer. The car was in good enough condition to drive so his son continued to work and said he would call authorities when he got off to make an accident report. The father told deputies the deer must have run off into a nearby cornfield.

After searching the area, a woman was found in tall grass between the road and a cornfield. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was found at his place of employment and has been interviewed.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, August 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

