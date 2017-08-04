Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Williamson Co., IL

Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Thursday night, Aug. 3.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office say they received a call around 9:15 p.m. Thursday from a driver who said she believed she saw someone get a hit by a car on Pittsburg Road. The caller said she wasn't sure so she kept driving.

When authorities and emergency crews arrived on the scene, the father of the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved told deputies that his son had called him after hitting a deer. The car was in good enough condition to drive so his son continued to work and said he would call authorities when he got off to make an accident report. The father told deputies the deer must have run off into a nearby cornfield.

After searching the area a female was located in high grass between the roadway and the cornfield. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was located and work and has been interviewed.

An autopsy is set to be scheduled by the Williamson County Coroner's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

