Goldschmidt's third homer of game lifts D'backs over Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt snapped a tie in the ninth inning with his third long homer of the game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled out a rain-delayed 10-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on...
A Saxony Lutheran High School Student who had heart surgery after collapsing at a basketball game returned home to Jackson on August 3.
