Trail of Tears State Park trading hidden rocks for eclipse glasses

Only a few weeks until the eclipse covers the Heartland and everyone is in need of eclipse glasses.

The Trail of Tears State Park is offering free glasses if you can find hidden rocks in the park.

The rocks have a special eclipse design on them and instructions on the back. Trail of Tears State Park staff hid the rocks throughout the park and posted clues to them in the SEMO Rocks Facebook Group.

"I've been putting them so they go to the special places in the park," said Kathie Brennan, the staff member in charge of hiding the rocks. "So like the over look above the river which is a phenomenal part."

The idea is once you find the rock you go to the visitors center during business hours and exchange the rocks for the glasses. Then Brennan re-hides the rocks so that even more people can find them and get glasses.

"I love this because there's so many people that are just into this and it's great," said Brennan.

The park is located about 12 miles north of Cape Girardeau and is 3,200 acres. The glasses are first-come, first-serve.

