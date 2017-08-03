Trail of Tears State Park trading hidden rocks for eclipse glasses

Two adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.
Only a few week until the eclipse covers the Heartland and everyone is in need of eclipse glasses.
Water was flowing in Marble Hill, Missouri after a water main break on Thursday evening, August 3.
Two people are facing shoplifting and drug charges after officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the Mayfield, Kentucky residents.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.
