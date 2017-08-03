Fire hydrants opened in Marble Hill, MO after water main break

Water was flowing in Marble Hill, Missouri after a water main break on Thursday evening, August 3.

According to Marble Hill Fire Chief Calvin Troxell, the public works department opened the hydrants to release pressure so they could fix the break.

He said the department hoped to have it fixed by 10 p.m.

No word on what caused the water main break.

