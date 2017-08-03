Graves Co. detectives: Man driving lawnmower, carrying dorm refrigerator followed by 2nd man on bike

Two people are facing shoplifting and drug charges after officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the Mayfield, Kentucky residents.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois is offering a night photography program.
Cape Girardeau's SoutheastHEALTH has introduced a new advancement in surgical innovation.
Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics and Taylor Shivelbine visited with Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri Cub Scouts to help them prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Two city workers in Elyria are being hailed as heroes after they saved five children from the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
