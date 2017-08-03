Is Bitcoin the currency of the future? Heartland businesses weigh in

Currency is something that's been part of our society for a long time. We use it for everything; to eat, we earn it to live, and we use it survive.

Soon, you could be using virtual currency for the same things.

One Heartland business is ahead of the future.

Andrew Bard is the owner of Computer 21, LLC in Cape Girardeau. He is the only business in the region who accepts Bitcoin.

"I believe Bitcoin is going to be major, I believe bitcoin is going to go up," he said.

However, it appears that most people use traditional currency, at least at his business.

"No one has ever paid me in bitcoin," he said.

Bitcoin is purchased online and sent from one computer to the next.

It can be looked at as a commodity that fluctuates often.

Bard believes this is going to be a wave of the future.

"Three years ago when I got into this it was trading at about $185 a coin," said Bard. "now we're floating as of this morning at about $2,700, $2,750."

Early adopters of Bitcoin chose to use it because they didn't have to deal with the traditional banking system.

However, this system is not backed by the federal government.

