Greitens' appointee turns down Missouri Board of Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas college president is turning down an appointment by Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to the State Board of Education.

The Springfield News-Leader on Thursday reported Kansas Christian College President Delbert Scott turned down the appointment because his membership on the board would violate state law.

Missouri law prohibits school and university employees from serving on the board.

Scott, who is a former southwest Missouri lawmaker and Missouri Charter Public School Commission member, says he wasn't previously aware he couldn't serve on the board.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden told The Associated Press that Scott's appointment was an oversight and the office is looking for a replacement.

Assistant House Minority Leader Gina Mitten says Scott's appointment is "another example of how Greitens knows little about state law and cares less."

