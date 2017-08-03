New handicap-accessible playground opens in Poplar Bluff, MO

Children with disabilities will have a new place to play soon.

A handicap accessible playground in Bacon Park in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is nearly complete.

The project started in 2013 by area leaders of the Kiwanis Club. Since then, they've raised tens of thousands of dollars to make this dream a reality.

Organizer Sabrina Berger said it's open to people of all ages and abilities.

"Our goal is to create a place where children play together and then grow up to work together and create a better environment," she said.

We're told this is just the first phase of the playground. It will be open on Monday. Now, they're starting a fundraiser for phase two.

