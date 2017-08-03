Crews respond to house fire in Jackson, MO

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Jackson, Missouri on Thursday evening, August 3.

As of 6 p.m. the fire was out but firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

A call came into the fire department reporting a lightning strike at a home in rural Cape Girardeau County.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely.

