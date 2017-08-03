2 adults, 2 children injured in Jefferson Co., IL crash on I-64

Two adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2017 Honda SUV driven by 35-year-old Emily Stone of Evansville, Ind., was going westbound on I-64 near mile post 67.

Troopers say heavy rain and speed caused Stone to lose control of the vehicle. It traveled through the median and into the eastbound lanes of traffic where it hit the rear end of a 2016 Volvo truck pulling a utility box trailer driven by 49-year-old Darby Key from Fort Payne, Ala.

According to ISP, the SUV then spun into the front end of a 2017 transit bus driven by 38-year-old Kim Graves from Gulfport, Miss.

Troopers say Stone and her two juvenile passengers were taken to a Mt. Vernon, Ill. hospital with serious injuries. Graves was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and Key was not injured.

Both lanes of I-64 East were closed at the scene for about 40 minutes.

At around 5 p.m., one lane of I-64 East reopened for traffic and at around 7 p.m., both lanes were open.

Stone was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The Honda SUV and transit bus had major damage and were towed from the scene. The semi truck had minor damage and was driven from the scene.

