1 lane of I-64 east backed up due to multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co., IL

One lane of Interstate 64 east is backed up after a multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 4:20 p.m. there was a crash involving an SUV, transit bus and a semi around mile post 67 on eastbound I-64.

One lane was backed up and troopers say it is expected to be very congested in this area for several hours until cleanup is finished.

Drivers should find alternate routes, if possible.

