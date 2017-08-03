1 lane of I-64 east backed up due to multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co., IL

Children with disabilities will have a new place to play soon.
We're officially 18 days away from the total solar eclipse and the city of Carbondale, Illinois is finalizing its plans with a few important things in mind such as cell phone service and traffic.
Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Jackson, Missouri on Thursday evening, August 3.
For Perry County, Missouri, the main concern on August 21 is the safety of their visitors.
One lane of Interstate 64 east is backed up after a multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
