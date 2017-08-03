Heartland Cooks – Michelle’s sweet summer peach crisp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks – Michelle’s sweet summer peach crisp

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Michelle Sirles shares the recipe for Peach Crisp Michelle Sirles shares the recipe for Peach Crisp
ALTO PASS, IL (KFVS) -

August is National Peach Month, but Michelle Sirles and her family love peaches all year long - especially when they're baked in the family recipe peach crisp. 

Michelle and her family run the orchards and farm market at Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois.

One of the market’s bestselling baking mixes is the family peach crisp. Michelle says the reason the mix sells so well is that it is easy to whip up and delicious to eat!

This simple mix with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg combine to make one 8 x 8 pan of sweet peaches topped with crispy, crunchy oats.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups fresh, tree-ripened peaches
  • 1 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 4 tablespoons cold butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375.

Peel and slice four cups fresh tree-ripened peaches. Spread peaches evenly on bottom of 8 x 8 square pan.

In a separate bowl, combine all dry ingredients. 

Pour crumb topping over peaches, and dot with butter.

Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.

Peach crisp is best served warm. 

Michelle’s tip: top peach crisp with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for an extra treat.

