Perry County, MO to get mobile hospital for eclipse

For Perry County, Missouri, the main concern on August 21 is the safety of their visitors.

"We're expecting a large influx of people to our community," said Mary Chappius, director of EMS for Perry County.

"There will be a viewing site here [Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex] as well as the Perryville Park area also the Perryville regional airport."

"We have no idea how many people are going to come here but we are going to be as prepared as we can be," said Chappius.

If the weather continues to be hot and humid like it has been, she said they want to be prepared for that too. That's why they are setting up a mobile hospital at the soccer complex.

"We're going to use it for two purposes," she said. "It's going to be a cooling station, also we will use it for first aid."

Besides the heat, traffic on August 21 is another concern.

"We are strategically placing ambulances throughout our county so that they'll be in those parts of the community and hopefully wont have to fight there way through all the traffic," said Chappius.

Ambulance crews from Stoddard and Scott County are coming to assist Perry County on the day of the eclipse.

