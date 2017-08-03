Cairo superintendent: School to lose 20 students with closure of public housing

Some good news for the Cairo, Illinois School District as the new year approaches.

The superintendent said they're only losing 20 students, not the more than 150 expected with the closure of two public housing complexes.

As far as state funding goes, she said they have enough cash in reserve to make it for a calendar year.

