Harrisburg, IL inmate sentenced to 8 years for attack on guard

On Thursday, August 3, Illinois Youth Center - Harrisburg inmate Jaylan Banks entered a guilty plea in Saline County to a Class 2 felony of Aggravated Battery.

According to the release, Banks on April 21, 2017 struck guard Jacob Miller in the face.

Judge Walden E. Morris sentenced Banks to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with two years of mandatory supervised release.

