Southeast physics professor, student help local Scouts prepare for eclipse

Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics and Taylor Shivelbine, senior physics education major at Southeast Missouri State University visited with Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri Cub Scouts on August 2, 2017 to help them prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

During a presentation at Cape Girardeau County Park-North, Hill and Shivelbine educated the scouts on the science behind the eclipse.

The scouts were also gifted with eclipse safety glasses and were taught when and how to wear them.

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity for the Cub scouts to observe the sun safely through a solar viewing funnel projector fitted on a telescope.

"Your eyes are the most important thing," Hill said. "Scouts are very good about getting the word out and a lot of people don't know what to do. If you have more than one pair of glasses, you can share with your friends and teach them the safety tips too."

For more information on eclipse related events planned at Southeast Missouri State University, visit eclipse.semo.edu

For more information about the Scouts, call (573) 335-3346.

