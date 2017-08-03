Cape Girardeau hospital introduces new surgical system

Cape Girardeau's SoutheastHEALTH has introduced a new advancement in surgical innovation.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System furthers enhancement in robotic surgeries for minimally invasive surgeries.

Southeast is the first hospital in the region to offer this new surgical system to its patients.

The first procedure using this new technology was performed Thursday, August 3.

"The robotic approach allows much smaller incisions to be used during surgery, which translates to a shorter hospital stay, fewer complications, less need for narcotic pain medicine, less blood loss, shorter hospitalization, quicker recovery and minimal scarring,” said Urologist Gregg Hallman, MD, with Cape Girardeau Urology Associates.

According to the release, Dr. Hallman noted that 99 percent of patients who undergo a surgical procedure using the da Vinvi Xi go home the next day.

SoutheastHEALTH introduced da Vinci technology to southeast Missouri in 2006 and became the second hospital in Missouri to offer this surgical option.

