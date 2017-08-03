3 men wanted after break-in at Paducah convenience store

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help from the public to identify three men who broke into a convenience store early Thursday morning.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help from the public to identify three men who broke into a convenience store early Thursday morning.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
You've probably heard the saying, or said it to your kids: 'buckle up for safety!' Well, it seems most adults don't heed that advice when they're riding in the back seat.
You've probably heard the saying, or said it to your kids: 'buckle up for safety!' Well, it seems most adults don't heed that advice when they're riding in the back seat.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is facing charges after a multi-county chase in Illinois.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is facing charges after a multi-county chase in Illinois.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.