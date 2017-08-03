Giant City State Park hosts night photography program

Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois is offering a night photography program.

The presentation will be given by Brian Kearney and will be held Saturday, August 5 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Topics to be covered include: Nightscape photography vs. Astrophotography, equipment, shooting landscapes such as star fields, planning the shoot, painting foregrounds with light, post processing and apps and other resources.

The program is free and open to the public but registration is required.

To register call 618-45-4836.

Brian Kearney is an experienced photographer in the southern Illinois area and has used light painting and time lapse photography to capture astral events like meteorite showers and alignment of the Milky Way as well as various landscapes in Giant City State Park.

