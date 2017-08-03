J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host job fair

The J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a job fair at the Missouri National Guard Armory on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Missouri National Guard Armory, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Those applying will be considered for the position of medical support assistant. Duties of this position include scheduling appointments, answering phones, operating a computer, providing customer service and receiving and indexing health and administrative information.

Positions will be filled at the GS-05 and GS-06 job levels. To qualify at the GS-05 job level, the applicant must show at least one year of experience equal to the GS-04 level or possess a bachelor’s degree. For GS-06, applicants must show one year of specialized experience equal to the GS-05 level.

The GS-05 and GS-06 job levels are equivalent to most entry level positions.

Applicants are encouraged to bring two copies of their latest resume. Veteran who are applying should bring two copies of their DD-214.

