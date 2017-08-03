2 small earthquakes shake parts of southeast Missouri

You've probably heard the saying, or said it to your kids: 'buckle up for safety!' Well, it seems most adults don't heed that advice when they're riding in the back seat.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is facing charges after a multi-county chase in Illinois.
"Astronomy at the Crossroads" will be the topic of a presentation by two physics scholars on Aug. 20 at Southeast Missouri State University.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by the flooding and storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 have until August 14, 2017 to register and apply for federal disaster assistance.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.
