2 small earthquakes shake parts of southeast Missouri

The second quake hit near Harrison, AR. (Source: USGS)

The first quake hit near Bonne Terre, MO. (Source: USGS)

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Bonne Terre area Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2.

It originated about nine miles East, Northeast of Bonne Terre.

A second quake shook near the Missouri-Arkansas border around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The 1.8 quake hit about 10 miles northeast of Harrison, Arkansas.

There have been no reports of any damage related to either quake.

