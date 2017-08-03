One week remains to apply for FEMA assistance in MO

Less than 2 weeks remain to apply for FEMA assistance in MO

One week remains for homeowners, renters and businesses in Missouri to apply for disaster assistance.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Missouri homeowners, renters and businesses that sustained property damage or loss caused by the flooding and storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 have until August 14, 2017 to register and apply for federal disaster assistance.

This is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

One week before the deadline to register for disaster assistance, FEMA has already approved over $11.8 million for eligible households in the state. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has paid over $61 million to 1,134 policyholders, of which more than $19 million was paid out before the disaster declaration.

FEMA grants have been approved for 1,882 individuals and families in 35 counties for emergency home repairs, rental assistance, replacement of essential personal property, and help with medical, dental, legal and other disaster-related expenses.

Over $15 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans have been approved to homeowners, renters and businesses.

Survivors should register even if they have insurance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive money from FEMA for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.

FEMA Individual Assistance is grant money that does not have to be repaid.

For more information call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

